Should You Invest in Maplebear Inc (CART) Now?

Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CART is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CART is 203.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.14% of that float. The average trading volume for CART on July 29, 2025 was 3.91M shares.

CART stock’s latest price update

Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART)’s stock price has plunge by -2.44%relation to previous closing price of $48.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. wsj.com reported 2025-07-23 that Daniel Danker will become Walmart’s head of global AI acceleration, product and design, reporting to the CEO.

CART’s Market Performance

Maplebear Inc (CART) has experienced a -3.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.10% rise in the past month, and a 12.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for CART. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for CART stock, with a simple moving average of 6.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CART

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CART stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for CART by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for CART in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $44 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CART reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for CART stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to CART, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

CART Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CART fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.12. In addition, Maplebear Inc saw 39.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Simo Fidji, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Maplebear Inc, sold 66,560 shares at $50.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22 ’25, which means that Simo Fidji is holding 1,965,445 shares at $3,328,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Maplebear Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 12.96%, with 10.32% for asset returns.

Based on Maplebear Inc (CART), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 40.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $556.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maplebear Inc (CART) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.