Should You Invest in Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Now?

The 36-month beta value for LQDA is at 0.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for LQDA is 68.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 32.54% of that float. The average trading volume for LQDA on July 29, 2025 was 2.40M shares.

LQDA stock’s latest price update

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.12% in relation to its previous close of $19.6. However, the company has experienced a 31.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-06-30 that Liquidia shipped its first FDA-approved product, Yutrepia for pulmonary hypertension in June entering market worth several billion dollars. Market sentiment remains skeptical, pricing in limited Yutrepia success despite a large addressable market and competitor United Therapeutics’ strong sales. Valuation scenarios suggest substantial upside if LQDA captures meaningful market share, but capital raises and medium-term competition could weigh on expectations.

LQDA’s Market Performance

LQDA’s stock has risen by 31.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 54.48% and a quarterly rise of 40.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.70% for Liquidia Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.09% for LQDA’s stock, with a 45.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LQDA by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for LQDA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $13 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LQDA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LQDA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

LQDA Trading at 30.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +51.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDA rose by +31.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.78. In addition, Liquidia Corp saw 74.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDA starting from Saggar Rajeev, who sold 2,526 shares at the price of $14.54 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Saggar Rajeev now owns 268,887 shares of Liquidia Corp, valued at $36,728 using the latest closing price.

Schundler Russell, the General Counsel of Liquidia Corp, sold 7,836 shares at $14.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14 ’25, which means that Schundler Russell is holding 577,977 shares at $111,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.04% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidia Corp stands at -9.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.77%. Equity return is now at value -188.03%, with -60.22% for asset returns.

Based on Liquidia Corp (LQDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-115.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 118.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.