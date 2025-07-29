Should You Invest in HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Now?

The 36-month beta value for HUYA is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HUYA is 72.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.85% of that float. The average trading volume for HUYA on July 29, 2025 was 2.85M shares.

HUYA stock’s latest price update

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has plunge by 2.20%relation to previous closing price of $3.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.54% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that -Earnings Webinar Scheduled for 6 :00 a.m. ET on August 12, 2025- GUANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has seen a 0.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 77.43% gain in the past month and a 80.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.53% for HUYA’s stock, with a 73.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to HUYA, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

HUYA Trading at 46.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, HUYA Inc ADR saw 86.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc ADR stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -1.62%, with -1.09% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-88.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.