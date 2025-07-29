Should You Invest in General Mills, Inc (GIS) Now?

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GIS is at -0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for GIS is 540.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.73% of that float. The average trading volume for GIS on July 29, 2025 was 5.43M shares.

GIS stock’s latest price update

The stock of General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) has decreased by -2.39% when compared to last closing price of $51.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-27 that General Mills trades near 52-week lows with a 4.8% yield, offering compelling value for long-term, income-focused investors despite near-term headwinds. GIS is optimizing its portfolio, focusing on high-growth categories like pet food, snacks, and protein-rich innovation, supported by strong free cash flow. Recent divestitures and robust capital returns, including share buybacks, position GIS for future growth and improved balance sheet health.

GIS’s Market Performance

GIS’s stock has risen by 1.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.03% and a quarterly drop of -11.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for General Mills, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.69% for GIS stock, with a simple moving average of -16.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $63 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIS reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for GIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 09th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to GIS, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

GIS Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.23. In addition, General Mills, Inc saw -23.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Sharma Pankaj MN, the Segment President of General Mills, Inc, sold 3,643 shares at $54.12 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Sharma Pankaj MN is holding 33,073 shares at $197,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 24.57%, with 7.08% for asset returns.

Based on General Mills, Inc (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Mills, Inc (GIS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.