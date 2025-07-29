Should You Invest in Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATOS is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATOS is 129.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume for ATOS on July 29, 2025 was 975.97K shares.

ATOS stock’s latest price update

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS)’s stock price has increased by 12.73% compared to its previous closing price of $0.82. However, the company has seen a 7.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that SEATTLE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in oncology, today announced positive written feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the company’s proposed dose optimization trial of (Z)-endoxifen for the treatment of estrogen receptor positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer. With the FDA’s feedback, Atossa is energized and moving quickly to advance (Z)-endoxifen in metastatic breast cancer.

ATOS’s Market Performance

ATOS’s stock has risen by 7.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.73% and a quarterly rise of 24.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.72% for Atossa Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.76% for ATOS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATOS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ATOS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2 based on the research report published on January 26, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ATOS Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS rose by +11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8729. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics Inc saw -34.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOS starting from QUAY STEVEN C, who purchased 11,239 shares at the price of $0.88 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, QUAY STEVEN C now owns 13,898 shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc, valued at $9,887 using the latest closing price.

Remmel H. Lawrence, the Director of Atossa Therapeutics Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that Remmel H. Lawrence is holding 10,257 shares at $7,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOS

The total capital return value is set at -0.32%. Equity return is now at value -34.87%, with -32.56% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-25.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.