Should You Invest in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Now?

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ADI is 494.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for ADI on July 29, 2025 was 3.79M shares.

ADI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) has surged by 1.29% when compared to previous closing price of $227.82, but the company has seen a -4.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Analog Devices (ADI) reached $230.77 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.29% change compared to its last close.

ADI’s Market Performance

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) has experienced a -4.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.75% drop in the past month, and a 18.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ADI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.55% for ADI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ADI, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

ADI Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.27. In addition, Analog Devices Inc saw 2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from STATA RAY, who sold 3,125 shares at the price of $241.03 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, STATA RAY now owns 164,446 shares of Analog Devices Inc, valued at $753,228 using the latest closing price.

STATA RAY, the Director of Analog Devices Inc, sold 3,125 shares at $239.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that STATA RAY is holding 167,571 shares at $747,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 5.21%, with 3.81% for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Analog Devices Inc (ADI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.