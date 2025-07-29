Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.88% in comparison to its previous close of $14.53, however, the company has experienced a -4.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCRB is 2.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MCRB is 6.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCRB on July 29, 2025 was 114.01K shares.

MCRB’s Market Performance

MCRB’s stock has seen a -4.40% decrease for the week, with a 39.22% rise in the past month and a 31.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.17% for Seres Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for MCRB’s stock, with a -1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MCRB, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

MCRB Trading at 35.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +45.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.82. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc saw -48.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Young Teresa L., who sold 63 shares at the price of $7.28 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Young Teresa L. now owns 5,044 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc, valued at $459 using the latest closing price.

Shaff Eric D., the CEO and President of Seres Therapeutics Inc, sold 220 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Shaff Eric D. is holding 10,102 shares at $1,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

The total capital return value is set at -0.88%. Equity return is now at value -3758.21%, with -26.46% for asset returns.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -33.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-121.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.