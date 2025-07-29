Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SENS is 689.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.01% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of SENS was 6.59M shares.

SENS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) has decreased by -2.24% when compared to last closing price of $0.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-16 that GERMANTOWN, Md., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

SENS’s Market Performance

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) has seen a -6.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.02% gain in the past month and a -28.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for SENS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for SENS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SENS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SENS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SENS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SENS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1.25 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SENS reach a price target of $1.10. The rating they have provided for SENS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to SENS, setting the target price at $0.50 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

SENS Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SENS fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5256. In addition, Senseonics Holdings Inc saw 17.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SENS starting from ROEDER DOUGLAS A, who purchased 300,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Dec 12 ’24. After this action, ROEDER DOUGLAS A now owns 1,388,087 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc, valued at $123,000 using the latest closing price.

ROEDER DOUGLAS A, the Director of Senseonics Holdings Inc, purchased 25,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that ROEDER DOUGLAS A is holding 1,413,087 shares at $12,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SENS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.96% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Senseonics Holdings Inc stands at -3.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.92%. Equity return is now at value -161.19%, with -69.25% for asset returns.

Based on Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-68.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.