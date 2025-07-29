ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI)’s stock price has increased by 4.55% compared to its previous closing price of $0.64. However, the company has seen a -2.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that The LOI reflects continued demand for ScanTech AI’s advanced screening technology and marks a key step toward 2025 revenue growth and broader market adoption The LOI reflects continued demand for ScanTech AI’s advanced screening technology and marks a key step toward 2025 revenue growth and broader market adoption

Is It Worth Investing in ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) Right Now?

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STAI is -0.89.

The public float for STAI is 18.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STAI on July 29, 2025 was 700.44K shares.

STAI’s Market Performance

STAI stock saw a decrease of -2.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -59.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.30% for ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for STAI stock, with a simple moving average of -83.35% for the last 200 days.

STAI Trading at -12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAI fell by -2.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6805. In addition, ScanTech AI Systems Inc saw -93.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.44% for the present operating margin

The net margin for ScanTech AI Systems Inc stands at -42.51%. The total capital return value is set at 233.48%. Equity return is now at value 3.72%, with 3.68% for asset returns.

Based on ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI), the company’s capital structure generated -0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1142.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.