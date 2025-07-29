Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Stock Sees a-1.41% Decrease

In the past week, SANA stock has gone up by 9.91%, with a monthly gain of 70.03% and a quarterly surge of 175.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.46% for Sana Biotechnology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.78% for SANA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 79.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SANA is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SANA is 125.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.79% of that float. On July 29, 2025, SANA’s average trading volume was 4.77M shares.

SANA stock’s latest price update

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.41% compared to its previous closing price of $4.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-23 that Groundbreaking First-in-Human Study Establishes Potential to Treat Type 1 Diabetes by Transplanting Insulin-Secreting Cells Without Immunosuppression

Analysts’ Opinion of SANA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SANA by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SANA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on July 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for SANA stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

SANA Trading at 57.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +73.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +174.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANA rose by +9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Sana Biotechnology Inc saw -20.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SANA

The total capital return value is set at -0.52%. Equity return is now at value -71.44%, with -37.04% for asset returns.

Based on Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-251.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.