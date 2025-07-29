Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.19% in relation to previous closing price of $0.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that HOUSTON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX) (Salarius or the Company) announces that on July 10, 2025 the Company received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) of an additional extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (Equity Standard) by late July 2025. As previously disclosed, Salarius must also regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (Minimum Bid Price Requirement) by early August 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) Right Now?

SLRX has 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SLRX is 2.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 32.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLRX on July 29, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

SLRX’s Market Performance

SLRX’s stock has seen a 2.08% increase for the week, with a -25.14% drop in the past month and a 1.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.02% for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.55% for SLRX’s stock, with a -40.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for SLRX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SLRX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3.80 based on the research report published on April 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SLRX Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -25.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRX rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7527. In addition, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -65.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRX

The total capital return value is set at -7.5%. Equity return is now at value -300.16%, with -154.23% for asset returns.

Based on Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -38.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-5.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.