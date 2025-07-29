Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT)’s stock price has dropped by -12.03% in relation to previous closing price of $1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -37.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that BURLESON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) (“Sadot Group”, “Sadot” or the “Company”), global Agri-Foods company, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $2,500,000, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering primarily for general working capital and corporate purposes, and for the repayment of debt.

Is It Worth Investing in Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT) is above average at 0.93x. The 36-month beta value for SDOT is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SDOT is 5.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume of SDOT on July 29, 2025 was 388.54K shares.

SDOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has seen a -37.49% decrease in the past week, with a -37.90% drop in the past month, and a -46.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.23% for SDOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.02% for SDOT’s stock, with a -63.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDOT Trading at -29.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.62%, as shares sank -31.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDOT fell by -37.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3385. In addition, Sadot Group Inc saw -82.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDOT starting from Black Jennifer Kay, who sold 3,746 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Black Jennifer Kay now owns 85,374 shares of Sadot Group Inc, valued at $4,968 using the latest closing price.

Roper Michael John, the Chief Governance & Compliance of Sadot Group Inc, sold 6,508 shares at $1.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that Roper Michael John is holding 141,752 shares at $8,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sadot Group Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value 26.62%, with 5.96% for asset returns.

Based on Sadot Group Inc (SDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 8.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.