RTX Corp (RTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) has decreased by -0.52% when compared to last closing price of $156.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. invezz.com reported 2025-07-28 that President Donald Trump’s newly announced trade agreement with the European Union is sending ripples through global markets – and defense stocks are riding the wave.

Is It Worth Investing in RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) Right Now?

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29x compared to its average ratio. RTX has 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RTX is 1.34B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RTX on July 29, 2025 was 5.44M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stock saw an increase of 2.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.39% and a quarterly increase of 24.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for RTX Corp (RTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.49% for RTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $140 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $129. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to RTX, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

RTX Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.36. In addition, RTX Corp saw 48.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from DaSilva Kevin G, who sold 8,704 shares at the price of $156.20 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, DaSilva Kevin G now owns 30,004 shares of RTX Corp, valued at $1,359,574 using the latest closing price.

Maharajh Ramsaran, the EVP and General Counsel of RTX Corp, sold 1,462 shares at $152.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Maharajh Ramsaran is holding 13,184 shares at $222,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for RTX Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 10.13%, with 3.74% for asset returns.

Based on RTX Corp (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RTX Corp (RTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.