Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ROIV is 401.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.55% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ROIV was 6.11M shares.

ROIV stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) has dropped by -1.73% compared to previous close of $11.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 11, 2025, to report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provide a business update.

ROIV’s Market Performance

ROIV’s stock has fallen by -1.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.16% and a quarterly rise of 3.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Roivant Sciences Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for ROIV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIV reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for ROIV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 15th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ROIV, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

ROIV Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.31. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd saw 5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $11.52 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 1,462,223 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd, valued at $1,152,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.4% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Roivant Sciences Ltd stands at -2.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -8.56%, with -7.20% for asset returns.

Based on Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -76.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 66.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.