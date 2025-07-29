Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RCKT is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RCKT is 99.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.02% of that float. The average trading volume of RCKT on July 29, 2025 was 5.01M shares.

RCKT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) has plunged by -0.96% when compared to previous closing price of $3.14, but the company has seen a -0.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit – captioned Ho v. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No.

RCKT’s Market Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) has experienced a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.08% rise in the past month, and a -56.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.37% for RCKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for RCKT’s stock, with a -66.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCKT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RCKT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCKT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for RCKT stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on May 30th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Market Perform” to RCKT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

RCKT Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +22.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -87.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Ondrey Aaron, who sold 1,477 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Ondrey Aaron now owns 128,173 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $4,257 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

The total capital return value is set at -0.62%. Equity return is now at value -60.45%, with -53.17% for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -143.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-273.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.