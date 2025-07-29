Robot Consulting Co Ltd. ADR (LAWR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for LAWR is 15.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAWR on July 29, 2025 was 3.89M shares.

LAWR stock’s latest price update

Robot Consulting Co Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: LAWR)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.23% in comparison to its previous close of $3.19, however, the company has experienced a -16.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-19 that Six issuers debuted in the US this past week, led by two mining companies. Three blank check companies also went public, and a handful of notable IPO candidates joined the pipeline. Four sizable IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead.

LAWR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.63% for LAWR’s stock, with a -14.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAWR Trading at -14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.51% of loss for the given period.

Stock Fundamentals for LAWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.94% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Robot Consulting Co Ltd. ADR stands at -0.96%. The total capital return value is set at -3.8%. Equity return is now at value 729.30%, with -162.40% for asset returns.

Based on Robot Consulting Co Ltd. ADR (LAWR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -46.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-660.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robot Consulting Co Ltd. ADR (LAWR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.