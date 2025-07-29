RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has soared by 0.45% in relation to previous closing price of $2.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-06-27 that RLX Technology has rebounded strongly, growing revenues and margins by expanding internationally and streamlining operations after severe regulatory headwinds in China. Over 50% of RLX’s revenue now comes from outside China, with leading positions in new markets and a focus on compliance and brand strength. Financials are robust: strong cash flow, widening margins, share buybacks, and a new dividend signal management’s confidence and shareholder alignment.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) is above average at 32.65x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RLX is 836.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RLX on July 29, 2025 was 3.41M shares.

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX stock saw an increase of -0.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.82% and a quarterly increase of 25.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.97% for RLX’s stock, with a 10.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.50 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLX reach a price target of $2.60. The rating they have provided for RLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to RLX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

RLX Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, RLX Technology Inc ADR saw 27.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc ADR stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 4.07%, with 3.89% for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 12.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-60.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at -138.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.