Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RIO is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RIO is 1.25B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIO on July 29, 2025 was 3.37M shares.

RIO stock’s latest price update

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.44% compared to its previous closing price of $63.1. However, the company has seen a 0.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

RIO’s Market Performance

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has experienced a 0.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.16% rise in the past month, and a 2.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for RIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for RIO’s stock, with a 1.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RIO Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.54. In addition, Rio Tinto plc ADR saw -2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto plc ADR stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 21.04%, with 11.20% for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $19.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.