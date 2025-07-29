Revvity Inc (RVTY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30x compared to its average ratio. RVTY has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RVTY is 117.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVTY on July 29, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

RVTY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) has plunged by -8.32% when compared to previous closing price of $103.67, but the company has seen a 4.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Revvity, Inc.’s focus on high-growth markets like cell and gene therapies and precision medicine positions it for long-term expansion despite near-term challenges. The recent divestiture streamlines Revvity’s portfolio, allowing greater investment in specialized diagnostics and software, which are expected to drive future growth. While facing weak academic/government demand and China headwinds, Revvity maintains a strong capital structure and margin expansion potential through cost optimization.

RVTY’s Market Performance

Revvity Inc (RVTY) has seen a 4.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.80% decline in the past month and a 0.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for RVTY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.34% for RVTY stock, with a simple moving average of -11.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVTY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RVTY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RVTY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVTY reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for RVTY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RVTY, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

RVTY Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVTY rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.32. In addition, Revvity Inc saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVTY starting from McMurry-Heath Michelle, who sold 600 shares at the price of $92.17 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, McMurry-Heath Michelle now owns 4,833 shares of Revvity Inc, valued at $55,299 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Revvity Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.70%, with 2.22% for asset returns.

Based on Revvity Inc (RVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $840.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revvity Inc (RVTY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.