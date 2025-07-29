Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) has decreased by -2.40% when compared to last closing price of $1.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that COLUMBIA, Md., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor “or the “Company”), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, after market close.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REKR is 2.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REKR is 112.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.53% of that float. On July 29, 2025, REKR’s average trading volume was 4.52M shares.

REKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) has seen a -9.63% decrease in the past week, with a -2.40% drop in the past month, and a 25.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for REKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for REKR’s stock, with a -0.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REKR reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for REKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2021.

REKR Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR fell by -9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2560. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc saw -29.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc stands at -1.18%. The total capital return value is set at -1.2%. Equity return is now at value -121.54%, with -57.42% for asset returns.

Based on Rekor Systems Inc (REKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -48.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-48.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.