Redwire Corporation (RDW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) has dropped by -6.17% compared to previous close of $15.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defense technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the first phase of a multi-phase contract by DeepSat, an Earth observation startup, to provide advanced modeling, simulation and design services for a planned dual-use Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite constellation. The contract represents DeepSat’s first step towards deploying a VLEO constellation designed to serve cu.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDW is 2.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RDW is 51.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.58% of that float. On July 29, 2025, RDW’s average trading volume was 3.24M shares.

RDW’s Market Performance

The stock of Redwire Corporation (RDW) has seen a -11.27% decrease in the past week, with a -9.95% drop in the past month, and a 29.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.66% for RDW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.77% for RDW’s stock, with a 4.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDW stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RDW by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RDW in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDW reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for RDW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 26th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to RDW, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

RDW Trading at -10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDW fell by -9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.46. In addition, Redwire Corporation saw 109.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDW starting from Baliff Jonathan, who purchased 2,170 shares at the price of $11.38 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, Baliff Jonathan now owns 1,028,954 shares of Redwire Corporation, valued at $24,684 using the latest closing price.

Isham Joanne O’Rourke, the Director of Redwire Corporation, purchased 4,578 shares at $11.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17 ’25, which means that Isham Joanne O’Rourke is holding 83,595 shares at $50,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwire Corporation stands at -0.39%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%.

Based on Redwire Corporation (RDW), the company’s capital structure generated -0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-91.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Redwire Corporation (RDW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.