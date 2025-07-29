RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

RedCloud Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: RCT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 30.45% compared to its previous closing price of $2.2. However, the company has seen a gain of 36.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-03 that LONDON, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RedCloud Holdings plc (“RCT”) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors to purchase its ordinary shares, and accompanying warrants that is expected to result in approximately $13.5 million in gross proceeds before deducting placement agent fees and other private placement expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in RedCloud Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: RCT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RCT is 5.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume of RCT on July 29, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

RCT’s Market Performance

The stock of RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT) has seen a 36.67% increase in the past week, with a 100.42% rise in the past month, and a 70.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.41% for RCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.13% for RCT’s stock, with a 46.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for RCT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RCT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on April 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Roth Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for RCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

RCT Trading at 48.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.77%, as shares sank -11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.56% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for RCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for RedCloud Holdings PLC stands at -1.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.84%.

Based on RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT), the company’s capital structure generated 16.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -23.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-47.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In summary, RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.