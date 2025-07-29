Realty Income Corp (O): A Technical Analysis

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60x compared to its average ratio. O has 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for O is 901.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of O on July 29, 2025 was 5.41M shares.

O stock’s latest price update

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O)’s stock price has dropped by -1.80% in relation to previous closing price of $57.9. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Realty Income Corp. (O) concluded the recent trading session at $56.86, signifying a -1.8% move from its prior day’s close.

O’s Market Performance

Realty Income Corp (O) has experienced a 0.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month, and a -0.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for O. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for O’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see O reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for O stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to O, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

O Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.34. In addition, Realty Income Corp saw -0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from McLaughlin Gregory, who sold 1,250 shares at the price of $56.17 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, McLaughlin Gregory now owns 34,636 shares of Realty Income Corp, valued at $70,212 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corp stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 2.50%, with 1.42% for asset returns.

Based on Realty Income Corp (O), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.33 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Realty Income Corp (O) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.