Real-Time Update: Acorn Energy Inc (ACFN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Acorn Energy Inc (ACFN) has seen a 34.25% increase in the past week, with a 25.43% gain in the past month, and a 53.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for ACFN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.23% for ACFN’s stock, with a 35.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acorn Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ACFN) Right Now?

Acorn Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ACFN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACFN is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ACFN is 1.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACFN on July 29, 2025 was 4.28K shares.

ACFN stock’s latest price update

Acorn Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ACFN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 22.28% compared to its previous closing price of $17.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 34.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup power generators, gas pipelines and air compressors, today announced that its common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and that it expects its shares to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

ACFN Trading at 25.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares surge +24.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACFN rose by +34.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.98. In addition, Acorn Energy Inc saw 109.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Acorn Energy Inc stands at 0.56%. The total capital return value is set at 0.37%. Equity return is now at value 251.05%, with 83.59% for asset returns.

Based on Acorn Energy Inc (ACFN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 18.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acorn Energy Inc (ACFN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.