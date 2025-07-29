Real-Time Update: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has gone up by 26.86% for the week, with a 25.13% rise in the past month and a 76.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.25% for TXG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.44% for TXG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TXG is 105.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TXG on July 29, 2025 was 3.82M shares.

TXG stock’s latest price update

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG)’s stock price has soared by 3.76% in relation to previous closing price of $14.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that Ambitious study will profile thousands of tumor samples to uncover novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets for cancer and inflammatory diseases PLEASANTON, Calif. and SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, and the A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore (A*STAR GIS), today announced a research collaboration for the Target Inference from Spatialomics & Histology Using Multimodal AI & Phenotypes (TISHUMAP) project.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $12 based on the research report published on February 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TXG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

TXG Trading at 32.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +24.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +26.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.68. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc saw -22.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sold 9,343 shares at the price of $8.30 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 1,083,625 shares of 10x Genomics Inc, valued at $77,540 using the latest closing price.

Hindson Benjamin J., the insider of 10x Genomics Inc, sold 7,485 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Hindson Benjamin J. is holding 448,374 shares at $62,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.28% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc stands at -0.25%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -22.03%, with -17.20% for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -57463.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-133.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.