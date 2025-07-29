Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) Stock Observes 60.34% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) has gone down by -1.55% for the week, with a 135.19% rise in the past month and a -1.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.77% for RAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.99% for RAY’s stock, with a 60.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Raytech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RAY) Right Now?

Raytech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19x compared to its average ratio. RAY has 36-month beta value of -3.52.

The public float for RAY is 3.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAY on July 29, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

RAY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Raytech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RAY) has decreased by -3.05% when compared to last closing price of $2.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that Revenue Growth of 17.6% to HK$78.7 Million (US$10.1 million); Strong Cash Position of HK$84.9 Million (US$10.9 million) Revenue Growth of 17.6% to HK$78.7 Million (US$10.1 million); Strong Cash Position of HK$84.9 Million (US$10.9 million)

RAY Trading at 43.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +141.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAY fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, Raytech Holding Ltd saw -25.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytech Holding Ltd stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.