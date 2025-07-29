QXO Inc (QXO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, QXO stock has gone down by -0.23%, with a monthly gain of 0.28% and a quarterly surge of 69.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for QXO Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for QXO’s stock, with a 36.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QXO is 2.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QXO is 590.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. On July 29, 2025, QXO’s average trading volume was 8.93M shares.

QXO stock’s latest price update

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.85% in relation to previous closing price of $22.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-07-21 that The Investment Committee debate the latest Calls of the Day.

Analysts’ Opinion of QXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QXO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for QXO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for QXO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $33 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QXO reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for QXO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2025.

QXO Trading at 8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QXO fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.66. In addition, QXO Inc saw -82.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QXO starting from MFN Partners, LP, who sold 7,000,000 shares at the price of $15.05 back on Nov 06 ’24. After this action, MFN Partners, LP now owns 46,908,701 shares of QXO Inc, valued at $105,350,000 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of QXO Inc, sold 795,894 shares at $15.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26 ’24, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 53,908,701 shares at $11,978,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.98% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for QXO Inc stands at 0.65%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 1.44%, with 1.43% for asset returns.

Based on QXO Inc (QXO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 242.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18419.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $51.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -73.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 170.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 95.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QXO Inc (QXO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.