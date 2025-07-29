Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Quanterix Corp (QTRX) has gone up by 25.29% for the week, with a -1.22% drop in the past month and a 10.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.06% for QTRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.14% for QTRX’s stock, with a -22.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QTRX is 39.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QTRX on July 29, 2025 was 759.32K shares.

QTRX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) has jumped by 10.94% compared to previous close of $5.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced the first to market, commercial launch of two novel phospho-tau assays: p‑Tau 205 and p‑Tau 212, expanding its market-leading portfolio of blood-based biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease and neurodegeneration. The announcement comes alongside Quanterix’s robust presence at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform”. The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $30 based on the research report published on February 01, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTRX reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for QTRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to QTRX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

QTRX Trading at 12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX rose by +25.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.00. In addition, Quanterix Corp saw -57.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from WALT DAVID R, who purchased 123,990 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, WALT DAVID R now owns 1,866,933 shares of Quanterix Corp, valued at $760,803 using the latest closing price.

WALT DAVID R, the Director of Quanterix Corp, purchased 36,010 shares at $6.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12 ’25, which means that WALT DAVID R is holding 1,742,943 shares at $224,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corp stands at -0.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -14.51%, with -11.81% for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corp (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-44.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quanterix Corp (QTRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.