Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Stock Showcases 31.33% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) has seen a 30.72% increase in the past week, with a 32.54% gain in the past month, and a 58.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.08% for PRPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.33% for PRPL’s stock, with a 18.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRPL is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRPL is 103.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On July 29, 2025, PRPL’s average trading volume was 849.21K shares.

PRPL stock’s latest price update

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL)’s stock price has soared by 11.63% in relation to previous closing price of $0.9. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that LEHI, Utah, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) (“Purple”), a comfort innovation company whose mattresses promise to give you “less pain, better sleep,” will report second-quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PRPL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PRPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $1.10 based on the research report published on September 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRPL reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for PRPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRPL, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

PRPL Trading at 29.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.42%, as shares surge +41.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPL rose by +30.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7614. In addition, Purple Innovation Inc saw -23.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Purple Innovation Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -199.78%, with -19.77% for asset returns.

Based on Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 132.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-45.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.