Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Stock Records -7.86% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PSEC stock has gone up by 1.19%, with a monthly gain of 8.28% and a quarterly plunge of -7.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Prospect Capital Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for PSEC’s stock, with a -16.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PSEC is 323.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.93% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of PSEC was 2.93M shares.

PSEC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) has decreased by -1.73% when compared to last closing price of $3.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. forbes.com reported 2025-07-20 that Quarterly payers are the norm.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to PSEC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

PSEC Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Prospect Capital Corp saw -38.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Barry John F, who purchased 319,000 shares at the price of $3.16 back on Jun 23 ’25. After this action, Barry John F now owns 83,585,026 shares of Prospect Capital Corp, valued at $1,008,646 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corp, purchased 623,300 shares at $3.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that Barry John F is holding 83,266,026 shares at $1,988,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corp stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.