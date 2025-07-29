ProKidney Corp (PROK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PROK is 2.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PROK is 97.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PROK on July 29, 2025 was 12.92M shares.

PROK stock’s latest price update

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK)’s stock price has plunge by -6.38%relation to previous closing price of $3.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-22 that If you’re looking for stocks that can make dramatic movements in a short time frame, the biotechnology space has what you crave. At the end of June, ProKidney (PROK 2.06%) stock was languishing at less than $1 per share.

PROK’s Market Performance

PROK’s stock has fallen by -4.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 326.06% and a quarterly rise of 201.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 38.64% for ProKidney Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.41% for PROK stock, with a simple moving average of 108.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PROK by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for PROK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PROK, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

PROK Trading at 90.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares surge +360.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +299.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROK fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, ProKidney Corp saw 46.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROK starting from Weber Darin J., who sold 103,480 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Jul 08 ’25. After this action, Weber Darin J. now owns 0 shares of ProKidney Corp, valued at $312,510 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-604.54% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for ProKidney Corp stands at -223.62%. The total capital return value is set at -0.5%.

Based on ProKidney Corp (PROK), the company’s capital structure generated -0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -36.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26426.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-158.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6406.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProKidney Corp (PROK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.