Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has plunge by -3.65%relation to previous closing price of $250.1. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance players like BRK.B, PGR, CB, TRV and ALL are likely to benefit from digitalization and catastrophes that drive policy renewal rate and pricing.

Is It Worth Investing in Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) is above average at 16.22x. The 36-month beta value for PGR is also noteworthy at 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PGR is 584.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on July 29, 2025 was 3.41M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

The stock of Progressive Corp (PGR) has seen a -1.70% decrease in the past week, with a -7.89% drop in the past month, and a -9.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for PGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.78% for PGR’s stock, with a -7.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $275 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $290. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to PGR, setting the target price at $288 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

PGR Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $250.44. In addition, Progressive Corp saw 13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Progressive Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 34.34%, with 8.91% for asset returns.

Based on Progressive Corp (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 47.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Progressive Corp (PGR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.