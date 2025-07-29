Prime Medicine Inc (PRME): A Technical Analysis

PRME has 36-month beta value of 2.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRME is 52.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 40.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRME on July 29, 2025 was 3.62M shares.

PRME stock’s latest price update

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME)’s stock price has dropped by -5.36% in relation to previous closing price of $4.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-16 that BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation announced an additional investment of up to $24 million in Prime Medicine to continue the development of a gene editing therapy for people with cystic fibrosis (CF). Prime Medicine uses a gene editing technology called prime editing — a technology that enables a wide range of modifications to the DNA with a high degree of precision. The company — founded by Drs. David Liu and Andrew Anzalone, who pioneered the development of.

PRME’s Market Performance

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has experienced a -14.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 59.95% rise in the past month, and a 133.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.94% for PRME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.38% for PRME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRME stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PRME by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PRME in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to PRME, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

PRME Trading at 48.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +58.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +210.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRME fell by -13.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Prime Medicine Inc saw -31.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRME starting from Liu David R., who purchased 21,000 shares at the price of $2.52 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Liu David R. now owns 20,240,945 shares of Prime Medicine Inc, valued at $52,830 using the latest closing price.

Liu David R., the 10% Owner of Prime Medicine Inc, purchased 21,000 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23 ’25, which means that Liu David R. is holding 20,219,945 shares at $45,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.96% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prime Medicine Inc stands at -4.85%. The total capital return value is set at -0.7%. Equity return is now at value -115.21%, with -63.17% for asset returns.

Based on Prime Medicine Inc (PRME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-196.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2448.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.