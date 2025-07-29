Portillos Inc (PTLO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.40% compared to its previous closing price of $10.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) is above average at 23.65x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PTLO is 61.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTLO on July 29, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

PTLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Portillos Inc (PTLO) has seen a -6.07% decrease in the past week, with a -11.44% drop in the past month, and a -4.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for PTLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.08% for PTLO’s stock, with a -14.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTLO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PTLO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PTLO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTLO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for PTLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PTLO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

PTLO Trading at -12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTLO fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Portillos Inc saw 11.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTLO starting from Berkshire Partners LLC, who sold 10,000,000 shares at the price of $12.23 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Berkshire Partners LLC now owns 0 shares of Portillos Inc, valued at $122,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Portillos Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 7.37%, with 1.94% for asset returns.

Based on Portillos Inc (PTLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $94.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Portillos Inc (PTLO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.