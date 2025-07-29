Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.91%relation to previous closing price of $1.1. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that MEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agero, the leading white-label provider of digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive and auto insurance companies, has partnered with Polestar Automotive USA Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNY), serving as the exclusive roadside assistance provider for the Swedish electric performance car brand in the U.S. Building on 50 years of expertise, Agero brings its award-winning technology, vast service provider network, and unmatched EV experience.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PSNY is 2.06B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of PSNY was 3.82M shares.

PSNY’s Market Performance

PSNY’s stock has seen a 1.87% increase for the week, with a -0.91% drop in the past month and a 2.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for PSNY stock, with a simple moving average of -1.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNY reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for PSNY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PSNY, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

PSNY Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0990. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR saw 47.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

-0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stands at -0.59%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value -208.82%, with -34.87% for asset returns.

Based on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 10.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.