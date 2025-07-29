Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.18% in comparison to its previous close of $18.68, however, the company has experienced a -0.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-19 that We discuss the single most important metric to look for in stocks that you plan to buy and hold for the long term. We share two opportunities that yield ~7%, which score very high on this metric. We detail other reasons why these are great big dividend machines to buy and hold for the long term as well.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAA is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PAA is 457.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on July 29, 2025 was 3.07M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stock saw an increase of -0.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.10% and a quarterly increase of 0.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for PAA’s stock, with a 1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for PAA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PAA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

PAA Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.61. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw 0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline LP stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 9.43%, with 3.46% for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.