Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Stock Showcases 3.64% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) has gone down by -2.81% for the week, with a 10.69% rise in the past month and a 42.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for PBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.64% for PBI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) Right Now?

Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBI is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PBI is 178.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBI on July 29, 2025 was 2.41M shares.

PBI stock’s latest price update

Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.38% in comparison to its previous close of $12.28, however, the company has experienced a -2.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that Pitney Bowes’ activist-led turnaround has sent PBI shares up by nearly fourfold over the past two years, but further upside may remain. Much suggests upcoming quarterly results and updates to guidance will be well-received by the market, and further improvements to earnings could send the stock towards $20 per share. Although a recently announced “strategic review” may limit potential upside, don’t assume that Pitney Bowes will soon be sold to a financial or strategic buyer.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at 12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, Pitney Bowes, Inc saw 83.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

DEFINA LAUREN THOMAS, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Pitney Bowes, Inc, sold 2,000 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that DEFINA LAUREN THOMAS is holding 621 shares at $26,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes, Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%.

Based on Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $172.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.