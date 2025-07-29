Pinterest Inc (PINS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) has surged by 1.61% when compared to previous closing price of $37.91, but the company has seen a 1.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-26 that The artificial intelligence (AI) boom continues to drive growth and transform industries, but it’s not just infrastructure players that are benefiting. Some of the best long-term opportunities are with companies deploying AI behind the scenes.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PINS is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PINS is 585.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on July 29, 2025 was 10.81M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

The stock of Pinterest Inc (PINS) has seen a 1.37% increase in the past week, with a 9.65% rise in the past month, and a 47.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for PINS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.35% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of 19.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to PINS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 09th of the current year.

PINS Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.56. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw -0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Silbermann Benjamin, who sold 102,083 shares at the price of $37.95 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Silbermann Benjamin now owns 0 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $3,874,142 using the latest closing price.

Madrigal Matthew, the Chief Technology Officer of Pinterest Inc, sold 20,000 shares at $38.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21 ’25, which means that Madrigal Matthew is holding 428,823 shares at $771,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at 0.5%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 48.41%, with 42.37% for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $201.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.