Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM)’s stock price has plunge by -1.96%relation to previous closing price of $160.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that For investors looking at the tobacco sector, the choice often comes down to two industry giants: Altria Group, Inc. MO and Philip Morris International Inc. PM. While both generate substantial revenues from tobacco, they operate in distinct markets and are pursuing different strategies in their transition toward a smoke-free future.

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PM is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PM is 1.55B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for PM on July 29, 2025 was 5.52M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen a -12.58% decrease in the past week, with a -12.67% drop in the past month, and a -7.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for PM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.98% for PM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $220 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PM reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for PM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

PM Trading at -11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM fell by -12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.26. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc saw 41.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Dahlgren Lars, who sold 3,679 shares at the price of $152.96 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Dahlgren Lars now owns 26,828 shares of Philip Morris International Inc, valued at $562,740 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%.

Based on Philip Morris International Inc (PM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.75 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.