Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.16% in relation to its previous close of $29.14. However, the company has experienced a -3.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that AFYA, ROAD and PAAS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on July 25, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Right Now?

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.24x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PAAS is 360.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of PAAS was 5.67M shares.

PAAS’s Market Performance

PAAS’s stock has seen a -3.26% decrease for the week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month and a 11.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for Pan American Silver Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for PAAS’s stock, with a 15.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAAS reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PAAS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 29th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAAS, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

PAAS Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.11. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp saw 25.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 6.56%, with 4.36% for asset returns.

Based on Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.05 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.