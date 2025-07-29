Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PGY is also noteworthy at 6.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PGY is 39.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.82% of that float. The average trading volume of PGY on July 29, 2025 was 2.64M shares.

PGY stock’s latest price update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY)’s stock price has plunge by -5.51%relation to previous closing price of $31.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY and OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF are both consumer finance companies focused on catering to the underserved credit market — subprime and non-prime borrowers.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY’s stock has fallen by -7.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.34% and a quarterly rise of 166.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.85% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.17% for PGY stock, with a simple moving average of 117.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $22 based on the research report published on June 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGY reach a price target of $14.50, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for PGY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PGY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

PGY Trading at 38.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +39.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.69. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd saw 99.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGY starting from Petrozzo Dan, who sold 8,484 shares at the price of $30.15 back on Jul 18 ’25. After this action, Petrozzo Dan now owns 96,278 shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd, valued at $255,793 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd stands at -0.35%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value -77.37%, with -26.96% for asset returns.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $67.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.