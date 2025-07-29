Paccar Inc (PCAR) Stock Faces 3.35% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, PCAR stock has gone up by 8.32%, with a monthly gain of 6.07% and a quarterly surge of 9.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Paccar Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.16% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Right Now?

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PCAR is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for PCAR is 515.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume for PCAR on July 29, 2025 was 2.97M shares.

PCAR stock’s latest price update

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92% compared to its previous closing price of $101.57. However, the company has seen a 8.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-23 that PACCAR Inc. PCAR reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations on Tuesday, while quarterly sales narrowly missed estimates.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCAR reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for PCAR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PCAR, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

PCAR Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.55. In addition, Paccar Inc saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Paccar Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.38%. Equity return is now at value 16.77%, with 7.21% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paccar Inc (PCAR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.