Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) is above average at 18.99x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OVV is 255.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OVV on July 29, 2025 was 3.81M shares.

OVV stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) has increased by 3.57% when compared to last closing price of $41.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that OVV expects total production of 600-620 MBOE/d, with oil and condensate at 205-209 Mbbls/d and NGLs at 93-96 Mbbls/d for full-year 2025.

OVV’s Market Performance

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has experienced a 10.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.79% rise in the past month, and a 23.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for OVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.67% for OVV stock, with a simple moving average of 6.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $51 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVV reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for OVV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OVV, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

OVV Trading at 9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.23. In addition, Ovintiv Inc saw -5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from NANCE STEVEN W, who sold 5,501 shares at the price of $38.18 back on Jun 04 ’25. After this action, NANCE STEVEN W now owns 36,632 shares of Ovintiv Inc, valued at $210,028 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 5.75%, with 3.01% for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.