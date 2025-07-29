O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ORLY is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ORLY is 848.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for ORLY on July 29, 2025 was 5.33M shares.

ORLY stock’s latest price update

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.34% compared to its previous closing price of $97.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ORLY’s Market Performance

ORLY’s stock has risen by 3.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.31% and a quarterly rise of 8.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.67% for ORLY’s stock, with a 11.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORLY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ORLY by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ORLY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1450 based on the research report published on January 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORLY reach a price target of $1400. The rating they have provided for ORLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ORLY, setting the target price at $1225 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

ORLY Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORLY rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.99. In addition, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc saw 38.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORLY starting from MONTELLANO NAJERA JOSE A, who sold 19 shares at the price of $1351.91 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, MONTELLANO NAJERA JOSE A now owns 0 shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, valued at $25,686 using the latest closing price.

ODEMS RAMON PARISES, the SVP NORTHEAST STORE OPS &SALES of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, sold 2,000 shares at $1360.45 during a trade that took place back on May 30 ’25, which means that ODEMS RAMON PARISES is holding 16 shares at $2,720,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.46%.

Based on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -759.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.