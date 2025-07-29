On Holding AG (ONON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is above average at 71.69x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ONON is 220.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONON on July 29, 2025 was 5.05M shares.

The stock price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has surged by 0.37% when compared to previous closing price of $50.76, but the company has seen a -4.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-26 that After taking a tariff-induced breather for a few months earlier this year, the market is back in bullish form. Investors are enthusiastic about moderating inflation, potential interest rate cuts, and the ever-expanding potential of the U.S. economy.

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON’s stock has fallen by -4.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.24% and a quarterly rise of 13.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for On Holding AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.22% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of -2.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $66 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 07th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ONON, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

ONON Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.65. In addition, On Holding AG saw 32.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 15.84%, with 9.71% for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $400.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.