Omeros Corporation (OMER) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has increased by 8.36% when compared to last closing price of $3.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) (“Omeros” or the “Company”) announced that on July 24, 2025 it entered into a securities purchase agreement with Polar Asset Management Partners to sell approximately $22 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering. Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 5,365,853 shares of its common stock at a price of $4.10 per share, which represents a premium of approximately 14% to the.

Is It Worth Investing in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OMER is at 2.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OMER is 55.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.29% of that float. The average trading volume for OMER on July 29, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

OMER’s Market Performance

The stock of Omeros Corporation (OMER) has seen a 14.01% increase in the past week, with a 25.00% rise in the past month, and a -43.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for OMER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.22% for OMER’s stock, with a -37.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMER stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OMER by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OMER in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on June 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

D. Boral Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMER reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for OMER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to OMER, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

OMER Trading at 22.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares surge +29.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMER rose by +14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Omeros Corporation saw -23.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OMER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-400.95% for the present operating margin

-0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Omeros Corporation stands at -371.58%. The total capital return value is set at -1.09%.

Based on Omeros Corporation (OMER), the company’s capital structure generated -1.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-157.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 859.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omeros Corporation (OMER) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.