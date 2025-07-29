Olo Inc (OLO) Stock Showcases 1.87% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, OLO stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 15.64% and a quarterly surge of 61.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.05% for Olo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.87% for OLO stock, with a simple moving average of 38.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) is above average at 578.86x. The 36-month beta value for OLO is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OLO is 114.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. The average trading volume of OLO on July 29, 2025 was 2.94M shares.

OLO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) has plunged by -0.10% when compared to previous closing price of $10.14, globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), its board of directors, its executive officers, and founder and current CEO Noah H. Glass for potential breaches of their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the pending sale of Olo to Thoma Bravo Discover Fund IV, L.P.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10.25 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for OLO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

OLO Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Olo Inc saw 115.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Washington Zuhairah Scott, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $8.48 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, Washington Zuhairah Scott now owns 68,677 shares of Olo Inc, valued at $84,820 using the latest closing price.

Washington Zuhairah Scott, the Director of Olo Inc, sold 1,000 shares at $8.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17 ’25, which means that Washington Zuhairah Scott is holding 67,677 shares at $8,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value 0.49%, with 0.44% for asset returns.

Based on Olo Inc (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -369.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -13.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Olo Inc (OLO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.