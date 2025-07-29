Olin Corp (OLN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) has decreased by -2.02% when compared to last closing price of $21.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Olin Posts 7 Percent Revenue Rise in Q2

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) Right Now?

Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OLN is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OLN is 114.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLN on July 29, 2025 was 2.03M shares.

OLN’s Market Performance

OLN stock saw an increase of 1.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.02% and a quarterly increase of -5.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Olin Corp (OLN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.25% for OLN’s stock, with a -28.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on February 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLN reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for OLN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to OLN, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

OLN Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.31. In addition, Olin Corp saw -55.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Lane Kenneth Todd, who purchased 7,250 shares at the price of $28.06 back on Feb 04 ’25. After this action, Lane Kenneth Todd now owns 7,250 shares of Olin Corp, valued at $203,447 using the latest closing price.

Sumner R Nichole, the VP & Controller of Olin Corp, sold 10,500 shares at $43.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08 ’24, which means that Sumner R Nichole is holding 24,056 shares at $459,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 2.94%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corp (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $844.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olin Corp (OLN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.