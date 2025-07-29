Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.50% in relation to its previous close of $1.09. However, the company has experienced a 1.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that MALVERN, Pa., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced updates to its Retina Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and Executive Leadership Team to enhance external guidance from key opinion leaders and strengthen the Company’s internal expertise in critical functions and as it pursues its goal of three BLAs in the next three years.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is 3.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OCGN is 286.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCGN on July 29, 2025 was 5.69M shares.

OCGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Ocugen Inc (OCGN) has seen a 1.98% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 43.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.47% for OCGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.47% for OCGN stock, with a simple moving average of 23.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCGN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for OCGN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OCGN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on October 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCGN reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for OCGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to OCGN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

OCGN Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0454. In addition, Ocugen Inc saw -35.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.61% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocugen Inc stands at -12.71%. The total capital return value is set at -1.2%. Equity return is now at value -248.97%, with -98.89% for asset returns.

Based on Ocugen Inc (OCGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -62.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-52.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 59.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocugen Inc (OCGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.