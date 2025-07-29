Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has decreased by -2.54% when compared to last closing price of $7.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Novavax (NVAX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is above average at 2.75x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NVAX is 147.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVAX on July 29, 2025 was 8.20M shares.

NVAX’s Market Performance

The stock of Novavax, Inc (NVAX) has seen a 1.53% increase in the past week, with a 12.00% rise in the past month, and a 9.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for NVAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.61% for NVAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6 based on the research report published on June 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

NVAX Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Novavax, Inc saw -52.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.88% for the gross margin

The net margin for Novavax, Inc stands at 0.38%. The total capital return value is set at 0.47%.

Based on Novavax, Inc (NVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 40.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-108.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Novavax, Inc (NVAX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.